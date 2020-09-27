in NEWS

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi Involved In A Road Accident

Moses Cheboi's car [Photo/Courtesy]

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi was on Sunday afternoon involved in a road accident at Kamara area on the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway that left a Boda Boda rider dead.

Reports indicate that Cheboi’s car collided head-on with an oncoming motorbike.

Photos seen by this writer show the Kuresoi North MP’s Mercedes Benz car damaged on the driver’s side.

The lawmaker reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Moses Cheboi

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

