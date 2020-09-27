National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi Involved In A Road Accident

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi was on Sunday afternoon involved in a road accident at Kamara area on the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway that left a Boda Boda rider dead.

Reports indicate that Cheboi’s car collided head-on with an oncoming motorbike.

Photos seen by this writer show the Kuresoi North MP’s Mercedes Benz car damaged on the driver’s side.

The lawmaker reportedly suffered minor injuries.

