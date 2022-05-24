Tea Room, National Archives Top Most Viewed Locations on Google Maps

Google has released a report of Kenya’s most searched locations on its Street view feature for the year 2022. Nairobi’s Tea Room which serves as the bus termini for travelers heading to Rift Valley, Coastal region, Central and Western Kenya is the most viewed location followed by other bus stations, historical buildings, business centres, national parks, museums, hotels and cities.

Google Street View is a Google Maps and Google Earth feature that gives interactive panoramas from various locations around the world. The data was released to mark Street View’s 15th anniversary and to highlight the numerous locations that are significant to Kenyans.

Kenya National Archives and Documentation Service, situated on Moi Avenue next to Ambassadeur Hotel is the second most viewed location. Although the majority of people living in Nairobi have not been to the inside of the building, Kenya Archives serves as a historic storage, holding more than 40,000 volumes of information telling of the country’s rich history. It also houses the Murumbi Gallery which contains artefacts collected in the 19th century.

Popular shopping spot, Imenti House came in at third place while Star mall, which like Imenti is famed for exhibitions, salons and phone retail shops came in fourth. Read: Google Partners with Female Legislators to Improve Digital Literacy Among Girls and Women

Kimathi Chambers which houses Equity Bank came in fifth while Total Energies Front View Service the first petrol station one encounters as you drive into Mombasa from Nairobi took sixth position. In the seventh, eighth and ninth positions are United Snacks and Hotel, Bihi Towers and RNG Plaza. Nyayo House, which houses the immigration and citizenship offices came in tenth.

Sharon Machira, the Google communications and public affairs manager, Kenya, said that Street View is a virtual representation of our surroundings on Google Maps, consisting of billions of panoramic images.

“Street View’s content comes from two sources, Google and contributors. Through our collective efforts, we enable people everywhere to virtually explore the world,” she said.

The report also showed that Kenyans had interest in familiarizing themselves with cities and areas in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Eldoret.

