Nation Media Makes New Editorial Changes In Strategic Move For Digital Transformation

Nation Media Group (NMG) has initiated new editorial changes in a strategical move aimed for digital transformation.

Through a statement dated October 1, by the media house Editorial director Mutuma Mathiu, Churchill Otieno was announced as Head of Development and Learning. Otieno’s roles have been expanded to executing the group’s digital expansion strategy.

“This is the editorial focal point for monitoring existing digital products, development of new ones, learning, skills development and culture change. He will coordinate the development, monitoring and evaluation of critical KPIs, play a lead role in the execution of the group’s digital expansion strategy through Nation.Africa, participate in the formulation and execution of group editorial strategy including building an integrated content process and coordinating the expansion of Nation.Africa to the subsidiaries” reads the statement in part.

The Media House also named Washington Gikunju as the Head of News Department while Daniel Kalinaki as the Africa Editor and ME TEA.

Other changes instituted include:

Catherine Wanyama – Coordinator, Quality Desk Harry Misiko -Growth Editor Alex Ndegwa – Enterprise Editor Lynette Mukami- Engagement Editor Verah Okeyo -Diversity and Inclusion Editor Kenfrey Kiberenge- Community Editor Leonard Guchu -Political and Parliamentary Affairs Editor Bernard Mwinzi -Managing Editor Weekends John Kamau -Managing Editor, Project. John Kiplagat – Head of Production Wayua Muli- Lead, New Ventures Kudrat Sehgal -Product Innovation Lead.

Less than a fortnight ago, Kenyan journalist James Smart revealed that he was coming back to Nation Media in its new Podcast initiative.

“As they say, some personal news. Excited to join Nation Media Group to lead efforts in PODCASTING. New territories filled with so much potential and a personal passion of mine for a long time, ” he tweeted.

NMG began its digital transformation journey recently with the launch of nation.africa brand, which is part of its efforts to grow its revenue.

Our desk had learnt that NMG intends to explore digital advertising and content-driven reader revenue as it fights to stay afloat amid decreased new paper sales and Smart’s new role is part of the Group’s digital rebranding strategy.

