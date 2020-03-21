Nation Media Journalist Who Was Reported Missing Found Dead

A Nation Media journalist, Christine Omulando, who was reported missing on Wednesday March 18, has been found dead.

According to Daily Nation, the sub-editor of The East African was reportedly run over by a vehicle, leaving her dead on the spot, around Khoja Mosque roundabout.

The publication cites that Omulando was reported missing after her colleagues and family failed to reach her on the phone. Apparently, she was in for work the previous day and left the office for lunch before the unfortunate incident happened.

The police reports also indicate that the vehicle believed to have run her over veered off the road and hit pedestrians hence dragging her to the ground, followed by a minibus that also ran her over.

Her body has since been taken to the City mortuary with reports indicating that two other pedestrians are nursing injuries at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Her colleagues and the Nation at large remembered Omulando as a veteran journalist, who was hardworking and committed to her job.

Coincidentally, this incident comes barely a month after another journalist working for the same media house died following a hit and run outside Nation center.

The journalist, Raphael Nzioki who was a video editor with NTV was knocked down and ran over by a vehicle as he tried to cross his way through the street.

The driver according to the witnesses sped off and left his lifeless body lying on the road.

Authorities have indicated that they have managed to trace the matatu responsible for the incident, adding that investigations are still ongoing and the culprits will face the law.

