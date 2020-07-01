Nation Media Group Set To Retrench Employees In Restructuring Move

The Nation Media Group (NMG) is set to retrench a number of its workforce in a new restructuring move, owing to reduced revenues.

In a media statement dated July 1, the company said it was going through hard times due to the effects of Covid-19 on the economy.

“This pandemic has resulted in global uncertainty and unparalleled challenges impacting most businesses adversely. Many companies have either shutdown or substantially scaled down operations due to the drastic decline of revenues. The media Industry has not been spared with media houses globally including NMG, having been severely impacted,” the statement read in part.

According to the company, the “new reality” necessitates the re-engineering of Nation Media Group to accelerate its digital transformation.

“In this journey, the Group seeks to be innovative, agile and adaptive with the objective to take up leadership in the mobile publishing landscape In Africa. This will include focusing on resourcing people in new areas critical for the Group as it moulds itself to win in the future. Regrettably, this will result in a reduction of our workforce. This Is an extremely difficult decision in view of the prevailing circumstances,” added the statement.

The company however did not reveal departments and persons to be affected by the notice.

This comes barely two weeks after Mediamax and Royal Media Services (RMS) sent home a number of employees, most of them being journalists.

Mediamax fired over 100 of its employees, including nearly the entire K24 TV’s editorial team after a salary tussle that lasted over two months.

Some of the notable faces fired include Sam Njoroge, Rose Gakuo, Fred Indimuli (K24 poached him from Citizen TV in 2018), Eric Njoka, Karen Karimi, Isabella Kituri, Nancy Onyancha, Caren Kibett, Shon Osimbo, Sara Adams, Joy Kariuki, Joab Mwaura, Tony Khwalanda and Milele FM presenter Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o.

RMS axed its top radio personalities including Radio Citizen presenters Syombua Osiany, John Maloba, Himenigilder Mugeni.

Hot 96 FM Presenter Nancy Wanjiku Karanja popularly known to her fans as Shix Kapienga is also said to have been laid off.

Syombua hosted Pambazuka from 4am to 6am.

Kapienga, who doubles up as a comedian and actor, hosted Drop Zone on Hot 96 FM Monday to Thursday from 7pm to 10pm.

