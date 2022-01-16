Detained Nation Journalist Tesfa-Alem Released by Ethiopian Authorities

Ethiopia has released a Nation journalist who went missing in October 2021.

The Nation correspondent Tesfa-Alem Tekle was freed on Saturday, after 77 days of detention in Addis Ababa.

Tesfa-Alem was released alongside several dozens of people including professionals and journalists who had been arrested for apparently violating reporting rules on the Tigray conflict.

“I am excited to be out free. It is the best day of my life,” he told the Nation.

Earlier reports indicated that the journalist was arrested and charged for insulting the ruling party in Ethiopia and allegedly having links with extremist groups.

In December, Tesfa-Alem was facing new charges of providing information to international media organisations, while in detention centre, by phone.

When he was first charged, Ethiopian trial magistrate released him on 1000 birr (about $20.45) bail but Ethiopian security agencies defied the orders.

NMG Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu then appealed to the authorities to produce the journalist.

“We are concerned about the safety of Tesfa and appeal to the authorities to disclose his whereabouts and the circumstances under which he is being held,” said Mr Mathiu.

In a similar account of events in 2020, Kenyan journalist Collins Juma Osemo alias Yassin Juma was arrested in Ethiopia and was accused of crimes related to subverting authority.

He was also accused of fueling violence following the assassination of popular Ethiopian musician and activist Hachalu Hundessa.

Juma was detained for over two months but was later released following orders from Ethiopia’s Federal Attorney General’s office.

