Natembeya’s Replacement Named As Nairobi Gets New Regional Commissioner

The government has announced George Natembeya’s replacement after his resignation as Rift Valley Regional Commissioner (RC) on Wednesday.

In the latest changes announced by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, Makueni County Commissioner Mohamed Amin takes over from Natembeya.

Nairobi also got a new RC, William Kangethe Thuku, in the latest appointments.

Notably, Thuku was a fortnight ago named the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Correctional Services.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the new bosses were yesterday called to the Office of the President Harambee House and informed of the changes.

Also affected was Eastern RC Isaiah Nakoru who was moved to Western in the same capacity. Narok County Commissioner Evans Achoki was named as his replacement on a promotional basis.

At the same time, Western’s RC Esther Maina was moved to Central in the same capacity while Nairobi’s James Kianda was transferred to North Eastern to replace Nicodemus Ndalana who was recalled to Harambee House.

Also recalled to Harambee House is Central RC Wilfred Nyagwanga.

Meanwhile, Natembeya has also been recalled to the Office of the President where he is expected to clear before vying for the Trans Nzoia governor seat.

The 50-year-old announced his resignation at a press conference in Nakuru to concentrate on politics ahead of the August 9 General Election.

“From today I will no longer be an RC of Rift valley, my counterpart who will replace me in the course of this week or next week. From here I will go back to Nairobi to prepare myself and take a short leave before proceeding to Trans-Nzoia to heed to the calls of Wananchi to serve them as governor,” he said.

He has been in the public service for more than 25 years and has held various positions including District Officer (DO) and District Commissioner (DC).

Natembeya said his experience in the public service will help transform the county currently under the leadership of Governor Patrick Khaemba. The county boss’ second and final term expires this year.

The Kenyan law requires all public servants seeking elective positions to resign six months to a General Election.

