Natembeya Resigns as Rift Valley Regional Commissioner to Concentrate on Politics

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has resigned

The police boss announced his resignation on Wednesday to concentrate on his bid for the Trans Nzoai governor bid in the August 9 General Election.

The 50-year-old has been in the public service for more than 25 years and has held various positions including District Officer (DO) and District Commissioner (DC).

Natembeya says his experience in the public service will help transform the county currently under the leadership of Governor Patrick Khaemba. The county boss’ second and final term expires this year.

In the governor race, the tough-talking Natembeya will square it out with Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa and long-serving Khaemba cabinet member, Finance executive Boniface Wanyonyi.

Wanyonyi says he wants to build on the legacy of his boss.

Others eyeing the county’s top job include Trans-Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo, former Agriculture executive Andrew Wanyonyi, businessman Moses Khaoya and Philemon Samoei.

Deputy President William Ruto’s staffers Abraham Singoei and Maurice Bisau are also said to be in the race for the governor seat.

