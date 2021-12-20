Natembeya Describes as “Shambolic” the Unveiling of Defaced Lanet Police Station by DP Ruto

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has described as “shambolic” the opening of Lanet Police Station by Deputy President William Ruto over the weekend.

Speaking on Monday, Natembeya told reporters that the opening of the station was not procedural and the handing over will be done once investigations are concluded.

“Shambolic. Politics played a more prominent role than the objective of the station. We cannot politicize security. If a politician is building a public facility, once done, they should hand it over to the community, and not let it be politically partisan. We want to take responsibility for things that have happened under our watch,” Natembeya said.

“When you build such a beautiful building and have so many writings on it, you are defacing it yourself. Government funds don’t have patronage, they are taxpayers’ money. Let’s not take personal advantage and claim public projects,” said the police boss.

On the issue of the absence of senior police officers during the Saturday morning event, Natembeya noted that only security provided for the DP was present.

“No police officer was in that place by invitation. Officers at the area were assigned to provide security to the Deputy President, and not to receive the police station,” he said.

Moments after the unveiling of the building, the plaque containing Dr Ruto’s name was removed and the branding on the wall painted over with blue paint.

The signage at the gate in National Police Service colours was also removed.

Area MP Kimani Ngunjiri said the defacing of the building was politically motivated, noting that he will take the matter to court.

“This is the worst mistake government officers can do. I will take the matter to court with the county commissioner [sic] who was present as the [plaque] was defaced, and later raise it in Parliament,” he said.

