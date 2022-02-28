I’m Seeing Someone New – Natalie Tewa as She Denies Ever Dating Joho

YouTuber Natalie Tewa is in a new relationship.

The travel blogger told Word Is that she is seeing someone new and are taking things slow.

“I am always in a relationship. For now, I have been single for one and a half years. I am somewhere there and looking to get married. There is someone very new and we are just taking things slowly,” she told the outlet.

She has previously been linked to Ugandan photographer Rnaze Mukiibi and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Rnaze is Natalie’s ex-boyfriend from three years ago. Theirs was a dramatic break up.

Joho on the other hand is rumoured to have dated the YouTuber some time in 2020.

Word had it that she (Natalie) accompanied the county boss on a trip to Dubai. He had gone to visit ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

But according to Natalie, she has never dated the men she has previously been linked to.

“People have always lied that I am dating this and this person but to say the truth, I have not dated any of those people you have linked me to,” she said.

She noted that those spreading the rumours have never tabled evidence backing their claims.

“Even by having a business meeting with someone, it turns out that Natalie is on a date. Guys need to relax coz there is only one person,” she said.

“It’s so crazy, you know. Coz (sic), if you are sitting with a guy and probably is a cousin, a friend or even you are in a business meeting, why should you judge them? Yet you have no evidence of them maybe getting physical or something like signs showing affection, why should you say they are dating?” she posed.

As for children, the YouTuber said she has always a big family but will settle for three or four kids.

“I wanted like 10 children when I was young now am late for 10. I am like, where is the man to give me 10 kids. I now want to push five. But the way things are going, let me just have three or four. I love kids and I love nurturing,” she continued.

Asked why she pressed pause on her social media life, Natalie said too many people were in her business.

She also urged trolls to be considerate of their subjects’ feelings.

“This is another human with emotions and they might be affected.”

