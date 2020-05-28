Aisha Jumwa, Chris Wamalwa Among MPs Striped Of House Positions For Being “Disloyal”

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and her Kiminini counterpart Chris Wamwalwa have been dealt a blow after the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition stripped them of House roles.

Jumwa a perceived ODM rebel was removed from the Parliamentary Service Commission where she served as a member and will be replaced by Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

Jumwa was also kicked out of the Service Facility Committee for a period of six months.

Wamalwa, a member of the Ford Kenya party, was voted out as deputy minority and replaced by Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu, the Ford Kenya secretary-general.

The MPs were among eight others axed during the NASA coalition Parliamentary Group meeting on Thursday. They are accused of being disloyal.

“Parliament is a House of political parties and coalitions of parties. Party Cohesion and Discipline are therefore critical to the proper conduct of parliamentary business, ” said Junet.

“Party/Coalition Discipline is non-negotiable. We must end the culture of leaders benefiting from the strength and support of the Party/Coalition, then, at their pleasure, decide to sabotage the same Party/Coalition. Party positions and privileges must at all times serve the party.”

The other MPs who have been de-whipped from different House committees for a period of six months are as follows:

1. Hon. Onyiego, Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango)- Agriculture and Livestock Committee and Committee on Implementation.

2. Hon. Nakara, John Lodepe (Turkana Central)- Defence and Foreign Relations Committee

3. Hon. Wambilianga, Catherine (Bungoma Woman Rep)- Labour & Social Welfare, Education and Research and Committee on Selection

4. Hon. Mwale, Nicholus Tindi (Butere)– Energy Committee, Delegated Legislation and Committee on Selection

5. Hon. David Ochieng (Ugenya)- Health Committee

6. Hon. Mogaka, Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango) – Transport, Public Works & Housing Parliamentary Powers and Privileges

7. Hon. Katana, Paul Kahindi (Kaloleni) – Public Investments Committee

8. Hon. Bady Twalib (Jomvu)- Budget and Appropriations Committee

On Wednesday Junet, who doubles up as Suna East MP, threatened to table the names of the “errant” legislators during the meeting.

“These members we are removing have shown that they are no longer going to subscribe to NASA,” stated Junet.

The lawmakers are perceived allies of Deputy President William Ruto, who opposes the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In his address on Thursday, Junet said the changes are meant to help President Kenyatta achieve government programmes and projects.

“Parliament is resuming next week and we wanted to have our house in order…We believe that this Cooperation is important and necessary to provide a stable political environment for President Uhuru Kenyatta to achieve the Big Four Agenda, entrench lasting National Unity through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and lead the country through trying and unpredictable times as now, ” he said.

A similar purge, touted as one aimed at clipping the DP’s wing and tame his influence, was witnessed in the senate recently where his allies Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi) lost their positions Majority Leader, Chief Whip and Deputy Speaker respectively.

The DP’s men in the house John Kinyua (Laikipia), Christopher Lang’at (Bomet), Linturi Mithika (Meru), Samson Cherargei (Nandi) were also kicked out of key senate committees.

