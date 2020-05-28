NASA Strips Of MPs Aisha Jumwa, Chris Wamalwa House Positions For Being “Disloyal”

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and her Kiminini counterpart Chris Wamwalwa have been dealt a blow after the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition stripped them of House roles.

Jumwa a perceived ODM rebel was removed from the Parliamentary Service Commission and will be replaced by Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

Wamalwa, a member of the Ford Kenya party, was voted out as deputy minority and replaced by Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu, the Ford Kenya secretary-general.

The MPs were axed during the NASA coalition Parliamentary Group meeting on Thursday.

National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed accused the two of being disloyal.

“Party position and privileges must all times serve the party,” Junet said on Thursday.

On Wednesday Junet, who doubles up as Suna East MP, threatened to table the names of the “errant” legislators during the meeting.

“These members we are removing have shown that they are no longer going to subscribe to NASA,” stated Junet.

Jumwa and Wamwalwa are perceived allies of Deputy President William Ruto, who opposes the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

This story is being updated …

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu