Nasa Coalition Formally Dissolved – Parties Registrar Confirms

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has formally been dissolved, Political Parties Registrar Ann Nderitu has confirmed.

In a letter copied to ODM’s Raila Odinga, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, FORD-Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and Isaac Ruto of Chama Cha Mashinani, Nderitu said the dissolution will be published in two newspapers.

This was after Wiper, ANC, Ford Kenya and Chama cha Mashinani wrote to her office announcing their withdrawal from the coalition.

“This Office shall, in line with Regulation 22 (2) of the Political Parties (Registration) Regulations, 2019, publish a notice of the dissolution in two newspapers,” said Nderitu.

According to the NASA agreement, the coalition stands dissolved if three affiliate parties leave.

Three weeks ago in a joint press statement, leaders of three of the political parties informed Nderitu of their decision to pull out of the coalition over mistrust.

They reiterated that the coalition ‘died’ due to frustrations by the ODM partners.

“Political party coalitions are built on trust. once that trust is eroded, the partnership cannot survive,” their statement read in part.

Raila-led ODM had also announced its exit from the once formidable coalition but was yet to formally notify the parties registrar of the decision, as of three weeks ago.

Kalonzo, Wetangula and Musalia have since moved to form an alliance, One Kenya Alliance (OKA), alongside Kanu’s Gideon Moi.

As pressure mounts for the OKA principals to back Raila for the presidency come 2022, they have maintained that they will field their own candidate.

As things stand, should Raila run for the presidency, he will face off with Deputy President William Ruto who is likely to run on a UDA ticket and one of the OKA leaders.

