NASA Chief Raila Odinga Rushed to Hospital in Mombasa, Food Poisoning Suspected

NASA coalition Presidential candidate has been admitted to hospital after falling ill while preparing to fly back to Nairobi from Mombasa.







According to sources close to Raila Odinga, the opposition boss was at the airport preparing to take his flight back to Nairobi when he developed complications and started feeling drowsy. His co-principals, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula insisted that he be taken to hospital before his flight.

He has been rushed to the Mombasa hospital where he has been pictured being pushed on a wheelchair. His office has issued a statement clarifying that he is only suspected to be suffering from food poisoning but there is no cause for alarm.

