NASA Cannot Be Revived – Musalia Mudavadi Tells Raila

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has ruled out possibilities of reviving the National Super Alliance (NASA).

Responding to Orange Democratic (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, Mudavadi said that the coalition has been hijacked, without revealing the hijackers.

“2017 tulikuwa tunasema nasa hao, hiyo nasa naona imenaswa. (In 2017 we used to say “capture them” but the NASA (Coalition) has been captured),” Mudavadi said.

Despite talks of plans of the official collapse of the coalition, Mr Odinga was adamant that the coalition was undergoing a metamorphosis.

“There has been too much propaganda by the media that Raila is giving his colleagues in NASA condition we are talking, and we are going to be together, we will invite you, your excellency, to be a member,” Raila said.

Read: Kalonzo To Meet Raila Over NASA Coalition Funds Row

Early last week, it was reported that the Wiper, Amani National Congress (ANC) Ford Kenya parties are planning to officially withdraw from the National Super Alliance (NASA) after fallout with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Mudavadi revealed that the three coalition partners are already formulating paperwork that will see the end to NASA coalition.

The coalition agreement stipulates that NASA can only cease to exist if three partners decide to pull out.

Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula says that they are also planning to take ODM to court over political parties’ funding that has been disbursed to ODM since 2017.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu