NASA Asks DPP To Prosecute Jubilee Chief Agent Davis Chirchir

National Super Alliance (NASA) has asked the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Keriako Tobiko to prosecute Jubilee party’s Chief Agent, Davis Chirchir.

The opposition has accused Chrichir of illegally accessing the IEBC servers during the August 8 elections.

NASA has threatened to institute private prosecutions should the DPP not take action within 72 hours.

Chirchir was once an ICT Director at the Interim Independent Electoral Commission (IIEC) before becoming a Cabinet Secretary in Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

Also accused of illegally accessing the IEBC servers are Musalia Mudavadi and Siaya Senator James Orengo.

The two were, according to the Jubilee party secretary general, Raphael Tuju wrote to Chairman Wafula Chebukati claiming to have in their possession information which he says could only have been obtained unlawfully.

