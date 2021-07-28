Raila’s NASA Allies to Get Sh153 Million after Protracted Row Over Parties Funds

Allies of the National Super Alliance Coalition (NASA) will now get Sh152 million after the protracted row over funds disbursed to political parties.

According to the Standard, the five opposition political parties will each get their shares of the funds based on the votes attributed to the parliamentary seats.

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) gets the lion’s share of the Sh489 million disbursed for the three financial years 2017/2018, 2018/2019 and 2019/2020.

Raila’s ODM gets 55% of the share which is Sh153 million while Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper gets 20.6% which is Sh70 million.

Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) gets Sh12.9% which is 43.9 million and Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya Party gets 10.5% which is Sh36 million.

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) gets Sh3 million which is 0.9% of the share.

According to the Political Parties Act 2011, 0.3% of the National Government revenue is set aside to fund political parties in the country. However, there are certain thresholds that the parties have to meet.

For instance, a political party gets zero funding if it fails to secure at least five percent of the total number of votes at the preceding general election.

The political party also loses funding if more than two-thirds of its registered office bearers are of the same gender.

On Monday, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party announced its exit from the NASA coalition and is set to formalize on joining the OKA coalition.

This was after he held a meeting with Raila Odinga with speculations that he had halted moving out of the NASA coalition.

The two had tried to have a meeting to negotiate the distribution of the funds for almost six months to no avail.

“The numbers of each coalition party in Parliament is a matter of public record. Funds disbursed so far have only been received by one coalition partner; the Orange Democratic Movement at the expense of other coalition partners,” said Kalonzo in a letter to Raila dated May 21.

