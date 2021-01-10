Narrow Escape For Occupants As Pollman’s Tours Bus Plunges Into Indian Ocean [Video]

Occupants of a bus belonging to Pollman’s Tours and Safaris escaped death by a whisker on Sunday morning after the vehicle plunged into the Indian Ocean at the Likoni ferry crossing, Mombasa County.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the bus was embarking into the ferry from the mainland to island side when the mishap happened.

The driver of the bus is said to have lost control of the vehicle before it plunged into the ocean.

The situation today morning at Likoni Ferry crossing. A bus belonging to Pollman's Tours and Safaris plunges into the Indian Ocean. pic.twitter.com/jlwWpGe9TH — Nahashon Kimemia (@nahashon87) January 10, 2021

The driver and a guide, who were on board at the time of the incident, were evacuated to safety as locals helped ferry officials to retrieve the bus.

Rescue team and wananchi did their best to save POLLMAN’s Bus at Likoni Ferry pic.twitter.com/whE0630us2 — Dr Ryan Mucilih Samir ™🔁 (@Ryan_Mucilih) January 10, 2021

On December 23, 2020, a woman died after her car plunged into the Indian Ocean at Makupa Causeway.

Winnie Achieng’, 33, who was in the company of her son, Gift Otieno,12, was driving from Changamwe towards Mombasa Island.

Read: Winnie Achieng’, Woman Whose Car Plunged Into Ocean Dies In Mombasa Hospital

The boy managed to swim to safety but her mother, who was pulled out of the wreck a few minutes later, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Coast General Hospital.

In yet another tragedy, Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu died in October 2019 after the car they were travelling in plunged into the Indian Ocean at the Likoni channel. Their bodies were retrieved days later.

