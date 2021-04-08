Narok Roads CEC John Marindany Dies of Covid-19 Complications

Narok county Roads and Public works CEC John Marindany has succumbed to Covid-19.

Marindany, died while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Women’s Hospital on Wednesday evening.

Governor Samuel Tunai, while confirming the news, mourned the deceased as a disciplined and dedicated staffer who served the county since 2013.

“I have learned with shock and difficulty of the untimely death of Marindany. My administration has suffered a big blow by the death of a dedicated member of the county executive whose services were a major knob in service delivery,” Tunai said in a statement.

Marindany was appointed to the Education docket in 2013 and later transferred to Health and Livestock and Fisheries.

He also served in the agriculture docket.

The deceased was last seen in public on March 31 as he inspected roads with the area alongside the governor.

On Tuesday, a prominent hotelier Daniel Taleng’o ole Kiptunen died after complaining of chest pains.

Kiptunen was the CEO and the founder Seasons Restaurants and Hotels.

The hotels under the group include Seasons Hotel Narok, Seasons Airport hotel, Mara Sun Lodge, Farmers Hotel in Kilgoris and Seasons Elementaita Country Lodge.

