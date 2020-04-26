Narok Residents Surrender 6 Guns In Ongoing Disarmament Operation

Residents of Transmara area of Narok County have surrendered six firearms and 16 rounds of ammunition in an ongoing disarmament operation.

The guns were presented before Deputy County Commissioner Hassan Noor at Moita chief’s office in Transmara.

The guns included an M16 rifle, one G3 and four AK47 assault rifles.

“Even those other weapons, bows and arrows, surrender them to us so that we can believe you are ready for peace in Transmara,” said Noor.

The operation was necessitated by a long standing conflict between Siria and Irruasin Kishu clans that has lasted years.

The two Maasai clans fight over land and animals, and sometimes it is thought that politicians brew the conflict.

