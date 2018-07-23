Narok Residents Protest, Condemn Murkomen For Politicizing Mau Evictions

Residents of Narok have protested against Senate leader of majority Kipchumba Murkomen.

They say that the senator should stop inciting and allow the Mau evictions to continue.

These same sentiments have been echoed by leaders; Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta, Senator Ledama Ole Kina, former Nairobi County speaker Alex ole Magelo, and nominated MP David Ole Sankok who had condemned Murkomen’s stance on the Mau Water tower.

They say that Murkomen blamed former prime minister Raila Odinga for the evictions saying that he came through the window to push for his agendas.

Deputy president William Ruto also urged leaders to avoid divisive politics and encourage peace.

Speaking during an inter denomination church service in Kilifi he urged leaders to articulate their issues with respect.

“We have a right to speak about the issues affecting the people we serve. But let have decorum and respect,” he said.

