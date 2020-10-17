in NEWS

Narok Governor Tunai, Several Others Survive Chopper Crash

governor tunai
Narok County Samwel Tunai Survives Chopper Crash. [Courtesy]

Narok Governor Samwel Tunai and two others on Saturday survived a chopper crash in Eldamat Narok County.

The county chief was leaving for the burial of Tompo Ole Sai when the incident took place.

Eyewitnesses said the chopper tried to take off several times but failed.

“After taking off for the fifth time, it crash-landed after a 100m distance,” the witness told the Star.

governor tunai
Governor Samwel Tunai. [Courtesy]

The governor and the other injured persons were rushed to Narok County Referral Hospital aboard a Red Cross ambulance.

Area MCA Moses Ole Samante said Tunai is out of danger.

