Narok Accident Claims Five Lives

A Friday afternoon accident along the Narok-Bomet road involving a 14-seater matatu and a lorry has claimed five lives.
The five death include the driver of the 14-seater matatu. 9 other people have been seriously injured and are seeking treatment in hospital, Narok North sub-county police commander Frederick Shiundu has confirmed.
Reports indicate that the lorry lost control, ramming into the matatu that was heading to Bomet.
“Those injured have been rushed to the Narok County Referral Hospital. The bodies of the victims were taken to the mortuary.
13:15 5 dead, scores injured in a road accident in Narok this morning. Drive Safely⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/X4K7nm5L68 via @sam_wat_ke
— Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) June 3, 2022
More to follow:
