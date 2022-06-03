in NEWS

Narok Accident Claims Five Lives

Accident
Narok-Bomet accident (Courtesy)

A Friday afternoon accident along the Narok-Bomet road involving a 14-seater matatu and a lorry has claimed five lives.

The five death include the driver of the 14-seater matatu. 9 other people have been seriously injured and are seeking treatment in hospital, Narok North sub-county police commander Frederick Shiundu has confirmed.

Reports indicate that the lorry lost control, ramming into the matatu that was heading to Bomet.

“Those injured have been rushed to the Narok County Referral Hospital. The bodies of the victims were taken to the mortuary.

More to follow:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Accident

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hellen Obado

Reactions as Hellen Drops Obado’s Name, Backs Raila for Presidency
Nzioka Waita

Nzioka Waita Denies Withdrawing From Machakos Governor Race