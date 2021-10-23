Narcotics Worth Sh1.2 Million Seized in Nakuru

A joint operation by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the regular police on Friday led to the discovery of narcotics at a Nakuru residence.

Acting on a tip off, the officers recovered an assortment of processed and packed bhang, bhang seedlings, cocaine and heroin.

The drugs were valued at Sh1.2 million.

According to the Nakuru Town East Sub County Police Commander Ellena Kabukuru, the suspect managed to get away.

“Acting on a tip-off, we managed to impound bhang and heroin worth more than Sh1.2 million. However, the suspect in whose house the drugs were impounded, escaped the police dragnet,” said Ms Kabukuru.

She also noted that officers are hunting for the suspect and his accomplices.

“We don’t know where the drugs were heading to since they were already packed and stored in the house. We have launched investigations to establish where they were to be ferried to,” she added.

She called on members of the public to expose those peddling drugs especially within the informal settlements.

