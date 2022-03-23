Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua Declares Support for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid

Narc Kenya party has endorsed Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja coalition for the presidency in the August 9 General Election.

Martha Karua, the party leader, announced this at a press conference held at the Serena Hotel, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

“I’m here to confirm that from now onwards, Narc Kenya and I are supporting the Azimio La Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga for the presidency,” said Karua.

At the same time, Karua’s party announced its exit from the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) paving way for a new pact with the Azimio coalition.







“We must look for leaders who have demonstrated a track record of being selfless, of putting the interest of the country above theirs. Both sides have people who many have looted in the past. All sides have people who do not believe in the rule of law and all sides have good people.

“I have been looking keenly and I have been able, without much struggle, to identify a critical mass of good people within the Azimio coalition. And that is all that is needed for the fight for the second liberation and fight for the constitution,” said Karua.

Karua assured Odinga that she will rally her supporters behind the former Prime Minister and Azimio as the country prepares for the August polls.

The Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant made the declaration days after skipping the Azimio National Delegates Convention (NDC) where her former OKA colleagues closed a deal to work with the coalition that has the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The OKA leaders included Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, Cyrus Jirongo of United Democratic Party (UDP) and David Ochieng of the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party.

Karua’s absence sparked speculations that she was considering joining Deputy President Willaim Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition. Ruto and Odinga are touted as front runners in the race to State House.

