Napoli Will Not Sign African Players Unless They Shun Afcon

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has remarkably stated that he will not sign African players for the club unless they agree to not play in the African Cup of Nations.

The 73-year-old says he ‘loves’ Napoli’s African players, but he rues having to pay them so much for the amount of time they are away.

‘I told them lads, don’t talk to me about Africans anymore!’ said De Laurentiis during a streamed event.

Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to be able to dictate when African players represent their country.

‘I love them, but either they sign something confirming they’ll back out of playing the Africa Cup of Nations, or otherwise between that tournament, the World Cup qualifiers in South America, these players are never available!

‘We are the idiots who pay salaries only to send them all over the world playing for others.’

Last season Napoli lost Kalidou Koulibaly to the AFCON and the centre-back went all the way with Senegal and won the tournament. The 31-year-old has now signed for Chelsea.

Former Fulham man Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa represented Cameroon at the tournament while he was on loan at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

