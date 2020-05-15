Nominated Senator Naomi Waqo Changes Tune After Jubilee Party Threatened To Expel Her

My loyalty lies with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

These were the words of nominated senator Naomi Waqo who is facing disciplinary action after missing without apology a Jubilee Party parliamentary group meeting chaired by Kenyatta on Monday.

But in a statement, the Marsabit nominated lawmaker stated that she could not attend the PG meeting due to unavoidable circumstances which she has since communicated to the party.

She also noted that she fully supports decisions made by the party leader.

“In light of the recent political ongoings, I would like to state that my loyalty lies with our Head of State and Party Leader, His Excellency President Uhuru M. Kenyatta. I stand by and I am guided by his decisions in all matters affecting our Party and our Great Nation.

“I was unable to travel to Nairobi to attend the Party PG because of unavoidable circumstances that Jubilee party is aware of.”

Further, Waqo stated that she in support of the changes made to the house leadership. She congratulated new Senate majority leader Samuel Poghisio as he takes over from Kipchumba Murkomen.

“I stand by the resolutions adopted during the meeting. I congratulate and support our new leaders in Senate; Sen. Samuel Pogishio, Sen. Fatuma Dullo, Sen. Irungu Kangata and Sen. Farhiya Haji,” she continued.

On Wednesday, Jubilee Party secretary general Raphael Tuju said the party will expel five nominated senators who gave the State House meeting a wide berth.

The five, he said, did not apologize for their absence which was a gross misconduct on their part.

They were; Iman Falhada Dekow, Waqo, Naomi Jillo, Prengei Victor, Mary Yiane and Millicent Omanga.

Unshaken, Omanga via her social media accounts said all was well.

All is well my people 😎 — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) May 13, 2020

