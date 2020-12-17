British Supermodel Naomi Campbell In Malindi For Christmas, New Year’s Festivities

British supermodel Naomi Campbell will be in Malindi, Kenya for the Christmas and New year’s festivities.

According to Word Is, the supermodel landed in Kenya on Tuesday at around 10.30 pm aboard her luxurious private jet.

Campbell will be staying at the Lion in the Sun resort, that is owned by her ex-boyfriend and billionaire Flavio Briatore.

The 50-year-old actress cum businesswoman is expected to visit Children of the Rising Sun, an orphanage she is supporting.

Word has it that she might host the orphans for lunch at the exclusive resort.

Last year, Campbell was in Malindi for a nude Vogue magazine photoshoot.

Last week, American singer, songwriter Ashanti was holidaying in Nairobi.

She was staying at the Hemingways Hotel in the upmarket Karen.

A few days after leaving the East African country, the award winning singer tested positive for Coronavirus days before her Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote. “I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the Verzuz from my house… we’re trying to figure it all out!!!” she told her fans via Instagram.

She did however confirm that she did not contract the virus during her staycation in Nairobi.

