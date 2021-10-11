Nanny Suspected of Killing Employer’s 7-Year-Old Son Arrested

Police are holding a nanny suspected of killing her employer’s 7-year-old son on the night of September 24 in Baringo.

The suspect, Lydiah Jelagat Kipng’etich, is said to have sneaked into her employer’s master bedroom armed with a panga and rungu.

“…househelp who had been graciously offered a nanny’s job in the home of a Rumuruti based prison warder, crept stealthily into the master bedroom of her employer in the dead of the night, heinously attacking her in her sleep,” said DCI on Twitter.

Before attacking her employer, Lydiah had struck to death her employer’s firstborn son.

househelp who had been graciously offered a nanny's job in the home of a Rumuruti based prison warder, crept stealthily into the master bedroom of her employer in the dead of the night, heinously attacking her in her sleep. As she raised distress calls amidst excrutiating pain — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 11, 2021

“Thunderstruck neighbours thronged the scene to the victims’ rescue, but Lydiah escaped in the cover of darkness,” added DCI.

“It was in the process of getting the woman ready for hospital that the neighbours stumbled upon the boy’s cold body hidden under the bed.”

The woman was treated at Nyandarua County & Referral Hospital as the boy’s body was also preserved for autopsy.

Read: Unlicensed Daycare Centres Giving Children Codeine, Alcohol To Help Put Them To Sleep

The killer nanny was caught up with on Sunday at a friend’s house in Kongasis.

She is currently being held at Marigat Police Station awaiting arraignment at Kabarnet Law Courts tomorrow.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...