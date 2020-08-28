Nandi Senator Wants World Bank To Stop County Funding, Calls For Audit In New Tiff With Governor Sang

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei wants millions of World Bank funds stopped until an audit is done in new squabble with Governor Stephen Sang.

In the new tiff, Senator Cherargei claims the Sh128 million World Bank-financed infrastructure projects in Kapsabet town are filled with massive grafts adding that tendering processes have been flawed to benefit senior officials.

For instance, the senator claims in a letter to the Bretton Woods institution that there was poor implementation of work leading to projects of poor quality.

“I would like to sincerely appeal to your office to kindly carry out a special audit on the projects in Nandi County to avoid loss of funds as a result of a serious breach of the law and corruption allegations,” the senator told the financier as quoted by Star.

In a presser yesterday in Eldoret, the Senator told reporters that there was no value for money for the work done.

Apparently, the work done is not impressive and up to the standards as funded by the World Bank.

“Just because the projects are a donation from the bank does not mean Sang’s administration had the licence to mess up with projects meant to benefit the people of Kapsabet,” Cherargei said.’

However, according to governor Sang, the projects are a success and have run satisfactorily.

The projects include a jua kali centre, a sewer line, a five-kilometer pedestrian walkway along the Eldoret-Kisumu road, street lights and high mast security lights,

