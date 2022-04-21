Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei Arrested

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has been arrested.

The vocal legislator revealed this in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon. He was picked by the police from his home county and taken to Nairobi for questioning.

Reports indicate that a Nairobi court had issued a warrant of arrest against the lawmaker.

Last month, the Senator caused scenes at the Milimani Law Courts after he got into an altercation with trial magistrate Wendy Micheni.

The senator, who is facing hate speech charges, had been arraigned on March 29 in a session overshadowed by his refusal to allow the court to cross-examine a witness without his lawyer present.

Cherargei requested a postponement because his lawyer was in another court.

The lawmaker said that police in court were intimidating him and refusing him access to his counsel.

The politician was seen confronting a police officer and the magistrate as he appealed for time to speak with his counsel.

“Why am I being intimidated? I thought courts are safe? They are even calling a police inspector! These are hostilities!” Cherargei was heard shouting in a viral video.

The magistrate asked the National Police Service or the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate Cherargei’s conduct on whether it constitutes disturbance or obstruction of justice.

