Nandi Man Confesses to Murdering Wife, 3 Children

Police are investigating an incident where a 40-year-old man from Nandi murdered his wife and three kids before surrendering to the authorities.

Philip Lokuruen confessed to killing his wife, Rispa Chelimo aged 35 and three children namely Ian Kipkosgei 11, Brenda Cheruto 9 and Linus Kipkosgei 7.

The incident happened yesterday night following a domestic dispute. This has been confirmed by the area chief Eunice Luley.

Investigations into the same have commenced with the bodies of the deceased transferred to Kimbilio Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

More to follow:

