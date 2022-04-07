Nandi Hills MP Aspirant Wesley Kibet Dies in Road Accident in Kangemi

Nandi Hills Parliamentary Aspirant Wesley Kibet Kogo has died in an accident along Kangemi in Nairobi county.
The aspirant who was vying on a UDA Ticket was traveling via Classic shuttle to Nairobi. He was to have a talk show at Kass FM radion studio.
Nandi Hills constituency MP aspirant Hon Wesley Kibet Kogo involved in a deadly accident on his way to Nairobi…so sad..rest in peace champ😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/D3DiYqspN9
— Dr. Павел🇺🇸🇰🇪 (@K29___) April 7, 2022
More to follow:
