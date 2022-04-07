in NEWS

Nandi Hills MP Aspirant Wesley Kibet Dies in Road Accident in Kangemi

Wesley Kibet Kogo
Wesley Kibet Kogo (Image/Courtesy)

Nandi Hills Parliamentary Aspirant Wesley Kibet Kogo has died in an accident along Kangemi in Nairobi county.

The aspirant who was vying on a UDA Ticket was traveling via Classic shuttle to Nairobi. He was to have a talk show at Kass FM radion studio.

More to follow:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

 

 

AccidentWesley Kibet Kogo

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kebs Investigating Kinder Joy Chocolate over Links with Salmonella Outbreak
Johnson Sakaja

Sakaja Now Seeking Nairobi Governor Seat on UDA Ticket, Denies Joining ANC