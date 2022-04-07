in NEWS

Nandi Hills MP Aspirant Wesley Kibet Dies in Road Accident in Kangemi

Wesley Kibet Kogo
Wesley Kibet Kogo (Image/Courtesy)

Nandi Hills Parliamentary Aspirant Wesley Kibet Kogo has died in an accident along Kangemi in Nairobi county.

The aspirant who was vying on a UDA Ticket was traveling via Classic shuttle to Nairobi. He was to have a talk show at Kass FM radion studio.

More to follow:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

 

 

AccidentWesley Kibet Kogo

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kebs Investigating Kinder Joy Chocolate over Links with Salmonella Outbreak