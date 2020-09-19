Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter Slams DP Ruto Over Weekly Church Attendances

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter has slammed Deputy President William Ruto over his weekly attendances on church services labeling him a pretender.

According to Star, Keter likens the DP to a pretender who is using Christianity for political mileage. He further adds that Ruto does not belong to any church as he keeps hopping from one to the other.

“It is not about the leadership, It is any person even you as a Christian. Let us not be Christians only on Sundays, let us be Christians on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday up to the next weekend even as a leadership,” said Keter.

He added, “I have seen there are many politicians loitering different churches but u are never in that certain church. Every Sunday you are in a different church either Jeshi la Wokovu, the other week you are with the Muslims, the other you are with the Hindu. We have different doctrines… If you are a Catholic remain as a Catholic that is your faith,” said Keter.

Keter made his remarks during the memorial service of Margret Njomo, mother to Kiambu constituency MP Jude Njomo.

The Country’s second in command has received his fair share of criticism following his weekly donations to churches before the Coronavirus pandemic.

For instance, he was slammed for using the church to gain political mileage leading to a division among church leaders.

On Thursday, September 17, a section of pastors and bishops from the North Rift who have supported Ruto and his quest to give church donations and aid said they needed him.

In a presser led by Bishop Simon Kemei, he intimated that the funds that were being given out to churches were cleansed and sanctified regardless of the source.

Bishop Kemei further criticized those who oppose the generosity by DP to give donations and called on him to extend a hand to those in his home region.

“As clergy, we are very happy with what the DP is doing for churches because we believe he has been touched by the hand of God to see the need of the church and use the resources available to him so he can intervene and help,” Kemei said.

Weighing on the heated debate on the church and politics in the country, Ruto stated that faith comes first before other earthly titles.

“We will continue to worship JEHOVAH with our hearts and substance. We are unashamed of our God & unapologetic of our faith. We are Christians first other title after, ” the DP said.

