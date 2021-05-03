Nandi Governor Stephen Sang Fails to Appear in Court in Sh2 Million Case

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has failed to appear in a Kisumu court in the Sh2 million case against him.

Through his lawyer Jana Masai, the court heard that the Governor had fallen ill and was advised to stay in isolation.

Apparently, the Governor tested positive for Covid-19 and thus is in isolation for 7 days.

Resident Magistrate Beryl Omolo thus postponed and ordered another hearing in two weeks to confirm the governor’s health status.

Earlier in January, Governor Sang was charged with an additional charge of assault in a case in which he had maliciously destruction property by uprooting tea bushes at Kibwari estate in 2019.

He was thus charged afresh in January and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a video that was circulated online, Sang, armed with a power saw, was caught on camera cutting down tea bushes planted on the land said to have been grabbed.

The governor was accompanied by locals who stormed the farm assaulted Jonah Kemboi, a farm manager, and caused injury to him.

While cutting the tea bushes in June 2019, the governor said that he was acting on complaints from members of the public who decried that the four acres of land reserved for the establishment of public utilities had been grabbed.

“Acting on the complaints from the public and having established ownership of the land held by the county in trust of the public, today I led the community in the recovery of four acres of land, reserved for the establishment of public utilities,” he noted.

The tea bushes damaged were valued at Sh2 million.

Governor Sang was released on Sh500,000 cash bail and a later date set for the hearing.

