Nandi County Offices Closed As 8 Staffers Test Positive For Covid-19

Nandi County offices have been closed for 14 days after eight members of staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Kahawa Tungu understands that six of the staffers are from the Finance and Economic Planning Department, one from Public Health and Administration and another from Public Service and e-government.

“The offices shall remain shut to cut the chain of transmission. Meanwhile, the staff from the said departments shall proceed to work from home for a period of 14 days from October 19, 2020,” Dr Francis Sang, the County Secretary and Head of County Public Service, said in a statement.

Close contacts of the affected employees have been directed to self-quarantine at home for the two weeks.

Dr Sang said that testing for staff in the affected departments began today.

“Fumigation and other appropriate preventive measures will shall be undertaken within all county affected offices. All departments to ensure strict handwashing and masking across all the department is done,” he said.

Nandi, Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia are some of the counties that have recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases in the recent past.

Uasin Gishu County Assembly has since been shut down after it emerged that Huruma Ward Representative Peter Chomba died of Covid-19.

Chomba collapsed and died 11 days ago, and a posthumous test confirmed that the county legislator had been infected with Covid-19.

In a memo to the MCAs and assembly staffers, Uasin Gishu Assembly Clerk Shadrack Choge said that the assembly will remain shut until November 6.

