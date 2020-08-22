Nandi County Assembly Suspends Operations After MCA Tests Positive for Covid-19

The Nandi County Assembly has suspended operations in Kapsabet after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19

It is reported that the Tinderet ward MCA Kipkurui Chepkwony contracted the disease before the county assembly sittings resumed.

County Assembly Speaker Joshua Kiptoo said that Chepkwony had already isolated himself.

“Immediately he ( realized that he was positive he isolated himself out of his family, neighbors and Assembly Members for the required duration and now he is improving and County Assembly has been fumigated as expected,” Kiptoo said.

The Nandi county assembly has been on recess from July 16th and was scheduled to resume sittings on Wednesday August 19th.

Following the revelations, all county assembly members and staff are now required to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing.

The speaker said that he is relying on the results of the mass testing to communicate on the way forward regarding the time frame and resumption of sittings in the county.

He also urged the Nandi County MCAs and staff to continue observing the Covid-19 health protocols provided by the Ministry of Health to aid in the prevention of the spread of the pandemic.

The protocols include sanitizing or washing hands regularly, wearing a mask in public and maintaining a 1.5 metre social distance.

