How Nana Gecaga’s Company Avoided Paying Taxes After Receiving Millions From Jubilee Party

Last week, this blog revealed how the Jubilee Party was involved in business with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s relatives through a company known as Bora Ubora Limited.

The company is said to be co-owned by KICC boss and President Kenyatta’s niece Nana Gecaga and her brother Jomo Gechaga, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal assistant. Another niece to President Kenyatta, Ms Selina Renee Pratt is also said to have a stake in the company, as she was so influential in pushing for payments.

It now emerges that the company might not have paid taxes, even after receiving at least Ksh361 million from the ruling party for goods that might not have been delivered.

First, the company is not in the list of Registrar of Companies, since a search on the e-citizen portal does not return any results. This means the company is not registered, and could be operating illegally.

Also, invoices to the Jubilee Party by Bora Ubora, which were supplied after a push, have no VAT number. Every invoice for taxable goods sold should bear a VAT number, to show tax compliance, otherwise payments should never be made. For Jubilee and Bora Ubora Ltd, payments were made despite the irregularity.

The payments were made to Bora Ubora’s account at NCBA Bank, a bank associated with the first family hence it was easy to hide it from the watchful eye of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

To add to the suspicion, as revealed in our previous story, Jubilee Party officials were forced to make the payments, even without proper documents.

Here is an email conversation leaked from the party:-

A part from the company (Bora Ubora), it is alleged that Jubilee Party has not filed its returns for three years, despite being funded by taxpayers money.

According to Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, who also chairs the National Assembly Budget Appropriations Committee, the party has not provided audited accounts in three years.

Media reports indicate that the Jubilee Party has not filed any audited accounts with the Registrar of Political Parties since the elections, due to the inconsistencies involved.

