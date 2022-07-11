Namibia Beat Kenya Simbas To Qualify For World Cup

Namibia will be heading for a seventh straight Rugby World Cup after whitewashing Kenya 36-0 in the Africa qualifiers on Sunday in France.

The South Africans showed their pedigree despite the Simbas giving account of themselves in the game.

The difference in the match boiled down to the numerous mistakes Kenya made which were severely punished by the Namibians.

Read: Kenya Simbas Edge Out Algeria 36-33 To Reach Final

Kenya still has a chance to make it to the World Cup set for France next year in the Repechage Tournament set for November.

However, close observers opine it will even be tougher in for the Simbas in the Repechage Tournament.

Repechage teams for the final spot in the 2023 Rugby World Cup are Kenya, Portugal, Winner of Chile/USA and Winner of Hong Kong/Tonga.

