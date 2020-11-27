Nakuru’s Kiamaina Secondary School Closed Down Over Confirmed Covid-19 Cases

Learning at Kiamaina Secondary School in Bahati Constituency, Nakuru county, has been suspended for 14 days after four students tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Kahawa Tungu understands that the decision to close down the learning institution was informed by the fact that it is a day school and students cannot possibly be isolated within the facility.

Some of the schools that have reported Covid-19 cases in the country in the recent past including Bahati Girls which is also located in Nakuru County did not suspend learning but allowed students to be isolated within the learning institutions.

According to Nakuru County Health CEC, Dr Gichuki Kariuki, during the 14-day period, students will receive necessary medical care from their homes.

Dr Gichuki noted that the students who tested positive for the virus are in a stable condition.

Already, the county government has started contact tracing to prevent further spread of the virus.

The virus continues to spread in learning institutions nearly two months after resumption of classes for Grade Four, Class Eight and Form Four candidates.

The government has maintained that it won’t close down the schools but will work on better ways of protecting learners by strictly implementing Covid-19 protocols.

So far, the country has recorded 80,102 Covid-19 cases from 861,102 samples tested.

A total of 53,526 patients have also recovered from the respiratory disease that has so far killed at least 1,427 people.

