Nakuru Woman Locked Inside House With Sick Child Over Rent Arrears

A woman in Nakuru county, Njoro Sub-County was locked inside her house with her sick 20-month-old baby over Sh10,000 rent arrears.

Star reports that the house agent welded the door belonging to Rhoda Makoha’s two-roomed rental house leaving her four other children outside as they played.

Apparently, the woman had pleaded with the agent to give her more time to sell household goods so as to raise the rent but the pleas fell on deaf ears. The agent thus locked the door leaving her with no food nor a place to answer calls of nature.

Reports indicate that Njoro OCPD Mohammed Huka deployed officers in the area to rescue the mother and her baby.

The woman reportedly owes four months’ rent arrears totalling to Sh10,000 inclusive of the month of July.

The single mother attributed her woes to the effects of COVID-19 stating that her business outside Egerton University was affected following the outbreak of the deadly pandemic leaving her with no source of income.

“Business at Egerton trading centre is entirely dependent on students and everything went down when schools and universities were shut down,” Makoha is quoted by the publication.

She further added that she had diligently paid her house rent for 6 years while living at the premises and since she could not raise the rent, she locked her self inside the house for fear of being thrown out only for the agent to weld the door.

“I have been paying my rent promptly for six years and I was hoping that the agent could consider that before kicking me out,” she said.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, businesses have shut down with thousands of people rendered jobless. Paying rent has been one of the biggest challenges with a good number of netizens unable to raise the money monthly.

According to a poll by Infotrak, 75 per cent of urban dwellers are unable to pay their rent on time since the outbreak of COVID-19.

In a press address in March, the State had urged landlords and homeowners to be understanding of the situation and work out a clear plan with their tenants to avoid confrontations.

