Nakuru To Be Granted City Status On Wednesday

President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Wednesday set to elevate Nakuru town to city status.

The Head of State will officially grant the Nakuru a city charter during his tour of the county. He will be hosted by Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

“We are delighted to inform the people of Nakuru and our well-wishers that Nakuru Municipality will officially get a city charter on December 1, 2021,” the governor said in a statement on Saturday.

The process of elevating the town was initiated by the governor in 2018 after his election.

“The long and often intriguing journey is finally coming to an end. We thank the President for his continued support for the upgrade of Nakuru,” said Kinyanjui.

The Senate approved the municipality’s elevation to city status in June this year.

Read: Hunt On for Knife-wielding Gang Terrorising Nakuru Residents

The House adopted a report by the Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations Committee in a highly charged session, paving the way for Nakuru to become the fourth city in Kenya.

The other cities are Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa.

A total of 38 senators voted in support of the elevation, whereas two opposed the move.

County Senator Susan Kihika, who had previously opposed the elevation, changed tune in the last minute to back the elevation.

Read Also: Nakuru County Names Road after Moi’s Long-serving Aide Lee Njiru

The journey to attain the city status faced several challenges including politics, lack of proper legal framework, and opposition from a section of the business community.

During his tour of Nakuru County, the President is scheduled to open several projects the local leadership has been undertaking as part of efforts to meet the standards for city status.

President Kenyatta will officially open a Sh174 million fire station in the town’s centre. The station was recently equipped with two modern fire engines valued at Sh113 million.

Read Also: Lawyer Stuns Court With Claims Belgian Woman Believed To Have Been Murdered in Nakuru is Alive

He will also open the Nyayo Gardens which has been under rehabilitation.

The President will also inspect development projects including a Sh600 million market in Kisulisuli and a 605 affordable housing project in Bondeni in the county.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...