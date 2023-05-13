Nakuru Radio Presenters Robbed Live on Air

Nakuru police are searching for a gang that robbed a radio station on Thursday night.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the thugs are seen breaking into Mwinjoyo radio station as the evening show was going on.

The three armed robbers covering their faces and brandishing crude weapons are seen ordering the two presenters to lie down.

“Zima hio kitu. Zima haraka! (Switch off that thing. Switch it off quickly!),” one of the thugs shouts.

"Ni nini unafanya wewe? (What are you doing?)" another poses in the three-minute video. Radio station inaibiwa wakiwa live uku nakuru pic.twitter.com/lhEvFDoGUh — Boniface (@kilundeezy) May 12, 2023 After realizing that the presenters were live on Facebook, the gangsters quickly switched off the phones in the studio. According to a local daily, the gang was in the studios located in Milimani for at least 30 minutes. They made away with electronics and phones. Nakuru East sub county criminal investigations boss George Momanyi said they are probing the matter. "The owners of the radio station have recorded statements and we are relying on their statements and other evidence to hunt down the criminals," he said.

