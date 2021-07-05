Nakuru Police Constable John Ogweno Found Dead Inside Car At Station’s Parking Lot

Nakuru Police Constable John Ogweno has been found dead inside his car at the station’s parking lot this morning.

This has been confirmed by Nakuru East Deputy Sub County Police Commander Phantom Analo who intimated that the incident was reported by a colleague.

“At 0700 hours it was reported by one of our officers that while he was walking at the car park in Police line Kasarani, he saw a motor vehicle belonging to his colleague, with windows broken, and after peeping inside he saw the owner lying on the seat. Police officers led by D/SCPC Nakuru East, SCCIO Nakuru East, and OCS Nakuru visited the scene and confirmed that the officer had passed on.” Analo told K24.

There are speculations that the police constable might have been killed with the police commander confirming that death by suicide has been ruled out.

For instance, the deceased officer had been very reliable in busting criminals in the area prior to his death.

“Right now, we are trying to investigate and come to the root of the cause of the death because we cannot say it was suicide. We suspect someone has done it because the driver’s window had been splashed with a stone to access the constable in the vehicle” he said.

