Nakuru-Nairobi Highway Closed After Oil Tanker Overturns

The Nakuru-Nairobi highway has been closed after a fuel tanker overturned and spilled oil at Kikopey.

Through an advisory by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) motorists were advised to use alternative routes as the road was surface was unsafe and slippery.

“Motorists are advised that a tanker ferrying oil lost control and overturned at Kikopey, spilling the oil on the Carriageway making the road surface slippery. This has caused a traffic snarl-up along the Gilgil-Nakuru road section,” the authority said.

Traffic Advisory: Accident at Kikopey Motorists are advised that a tanker ferrying oil lost control and overturned at Kikopey, spilling the oil on the Carriageway making the road surface slippery. This has caused a traffic snarl up along the Gilgil-Nakuru road section. pic.twitter.com/XH67Yr2p3y — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) April 29, 2022

Here are the alternative routes provided:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...