Suspected Burglar Disguised As Salesman Arrested Trying To Steal K24 Camera At Mediamax Offices

A burglar disguised as a salesman has been arrested after he tried to get away with a stolen camera at Mediamax offices in Nakuru.

According to K24, the incident happened after a regional reporter showed up to work and was going about with his normal duties when a middle-aged man arrived at their offices located at Erato Plaza, 5th floor to inquire about the sale of second-hand cars.

The reporter, Kigotho Mwangi is said to have doubted the man’s appearance as he looked suspicious.

Read: I Was Pushed Out of Mediamax For Criticizing the President, Now I’m Being Threatened – Pr Migwi

“The young man’s appearance did not match that of a salesman or a car dealer. There was something dubious about him. Anyway, I informed the purported ‘salesman’ that he was in the wrong place and he proceeded to the 6th floor of the building. I then made my way to the washrooms, ensuring that I had locked the door. On coming back, I found the door unlocked and the same young man who was in the office earlier was holding my camera ready to head out,” said the reporter.

On seeing the reporter and being caught red-handed, the burglar reportedly shoved him away and took to his heels trying to flee the building but was caught by security officers and handed over to the police.

Read Also: Mediamax’s Kameme TV Reinstates Fired Presenter Man Nyari

Further reports by the publication indicate that the suspect was also caught up in a similar robbery at the Mercy Mission Hospital.

Apparently, police reports filed indicate that he had earlier been arrested on Monday, May 18 for stealing laptops from patients at the aforementioned hospitals.

He was however freed after the stolen items were recovered and the hospital dropped the charges.

He is currently in remand waiting to be arraigned.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu