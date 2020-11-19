Nakuru MCA Representing London Ward Simon Mbugua Passes On Days After Hell’s Gate Counterpart

London Ward member of county assembly (MCA) Sammy Mbugua has passed on

London Ward is in Nakuru County, where Hell’s Gate MCA John Njuguna alias Wa-Sussy succumbed to the novel Covid-19 less that two weeks ago.

The member of the Nakuru county assembly was receiving treatment at the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital when he passed away.

According to reports, the MCA drove himself to the hospital, but developed breathing problems before breathing his last on Wednesday, November 18 at 10pm.

He was last seen in public on Saturday during the burial ceremony of Hells Gate MCA Njuguna in Naivasha.

The minority leader in the Nakuru County Assembly Peter Palanga has however disputed claims that the MCA died of Covid-19, saying that Mbugua died of a disorder of the pancreas.

“It is not true that Karanja was suffering from COVID-19 as speculated,” said Palanga.

The body of the deceased will be moved to Umash Funeral Home on Thursday, November 19 at 9am.

The late Mbugua was the Vice-Chairman of Energy, Environment and Natural Resources committee. He was also a member of other various House committees

