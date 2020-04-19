Lake View MCA Karanja Mburu Dies In Road Accident

Nakuru County Member of County Assembly Karanja Mburu is dead.

The Lake View MCA was killed on Sunday morning in a road accident near Viewpoint area in Gilgil on the Nakuru – Naivasha Highway. He was driving to Nakuru.

Reports indicates that Mburu lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road, ramming into a tree.

Nakuru County Assembly Deputy Speaker Samuel Tanui said Mburu was found dead at the accident scene at around 5am with his car having overturned.

The body was moved to Umash mortuary in Nakuru.

The Jubilee MCA was a member of the Health Services Committee, the Energy, Environment & Natural Resources Committee, the Budget & Appropriations Committee, the Lands, Housing & Physical Planning Committee, the ICT Committee and the Agriculture Committee.

Deputy President William Ruto is among leaders who joined Kenyans in mourning Mburu. He described the deceased as a humble and industrious leader who served his people selflessly.

“Peter Karanja Mburu was a humble, devoted and distinguished politician who selflessly served the people of Lakeview Ward in Nakuru County. Mheshimiwa Mburu was a giant. A sincere and dependable leader with immense ability and brains that made him a powerful agent for transformation; the country has lost a fearless servant and a fighter for a just society, ” said Ruto.

The Jubilee party also described Mburu as a leader who served his people diligently.

