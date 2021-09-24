Nakuru Family in Agony as KWS Officer Francis Oyaro Gone Without a Trace

A Nakuru family is in distress following the disappearance of their kin, a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officer attached to the intelligence unit.

Francis Oyaro according to his wife, Veronica Osore, was last seen on August 28. He was on his way home from Marsabit National Park, where he worked.

On the fateful day, she recounted, her spouse called at around 1 pm informing her that he was approaching Nanyuki.

At around 8 pm, calls made to Oyaro were not going through, she said.

Read: Questions Linger as Cop is Allegedly Abducted in Thika by Armed Men

“His phone had been switched off. I thought may it had run out of charge or the network. I later called some of his relatives and they said they had not seen him or heard from him,” she told the Standard.

Two days later, the father of two was yet to show up prompting his wife to call his work station.

His immediate boss who identified himself as Kitavi Kaloki was surprised Oyaro had not shown up. He had apparently hitched a ride with three other officers who reportedly arrived safely to their destinations.

“The other occupants of the vehicle are said to have arrived in Nairobi safely. They claim Oyaro alighted from the vehicle in Nanyuki but we are not sure about that. And while they knew my husband never got home, none of them tried to reach us,” she continued.

Read Also: Family Cries for Justice as Somali Scholar ‘Abducted’ in Nairobi CBD

This week, the family circulated posters bearing Oyaro’s picture and a phone number for those with information regarding his whereabouts.

His elder sister, Winnie Oyaro, allegedly received a call from an unknown person claiming to have boarded the same matatu as Oyaro on the day he went missing.

According to the anonymous source, the KWS warder was asked to alight the matatu by two people in a black saloon car.

The duo allegedly identified themselves as security officers who Oyaro appeared to be familiar with.

Read Also: Abducted Kamukunji Businesswoman Hafsa was Lured with Watermelon Deal, Court Told

“He tried making a call but they snatched his phone. He asked them to explain why they were trailing him yet they had met the previous day. They took his bag and led him into their car. They ordered the driver of the matatu we were using to proceed with the journey,” the caller told Winnie.

Osore has accused her husband’s employer of doing little to locate him.

“They have not even circulated information to the public that one of their own is missing. Instead, they have been calling me asking whether I have made any progress in tracing him. If they harmed him, they should let me know. I am hurting,” she told the daily.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...